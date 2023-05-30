Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $729.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $711.09 and a 200 day moving average of $698.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

