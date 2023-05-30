Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,257 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 98,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

