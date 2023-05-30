Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,341 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $927,717. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

