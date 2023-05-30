Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,347 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.70 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

