Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,793 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.