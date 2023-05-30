Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,322 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $537.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $549.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

