Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,582 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

