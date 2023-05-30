Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,445 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $136,678,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,221,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $725.05 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $786.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $757.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

