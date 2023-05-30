Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

