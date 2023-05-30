The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $356.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.71.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.43. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

