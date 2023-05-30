The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

ENSG stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

