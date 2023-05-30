The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of Hershey worth $405,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

