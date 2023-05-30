The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hershey were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.87. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

