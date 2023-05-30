The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,032 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.