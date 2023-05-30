The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

