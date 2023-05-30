The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

