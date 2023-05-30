Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $31.91 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will earn $31.91 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.69 per share.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TMO opened at $522.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $552.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.