Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paramount Global Price Performance

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

