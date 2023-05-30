Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

