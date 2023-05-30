Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.