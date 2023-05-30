Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 730.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $3,134,267 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

