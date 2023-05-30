Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

