Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 768,884 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768,884 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

