Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.80.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

