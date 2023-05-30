Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236,920 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of TOL opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

