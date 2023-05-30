Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $2,205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 215.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

