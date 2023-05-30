Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

