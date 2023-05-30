TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $187.99.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

