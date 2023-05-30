Toyota Motor Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Shares of TM opened at $140.08 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

