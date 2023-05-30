TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at C$12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.22. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.