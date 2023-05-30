TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.0 %

TA opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $88.55.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 40.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America



TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

