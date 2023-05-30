Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

