Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Trimble Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
