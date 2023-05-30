TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.