TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) vs. Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Financial Review

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 2.91% 10.36% 4.83% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TTM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Tempo Automation has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than TTM Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.46 billion 0.58 $94.58 million $0.69 20.30 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada. The RF&S Components segment consists of one domestic RF component plant and one RF component plant in China. The E-M Solutions segment consists of three custom electronic assembly plants in China. The company offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. TTM Technologies was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

