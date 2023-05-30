Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lowered by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.