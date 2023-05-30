Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

UBSFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.36 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

