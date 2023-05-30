UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in UDR by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

