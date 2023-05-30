UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $83.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

