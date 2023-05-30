USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.95.
USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
