USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

