Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMI opened at $278.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.39.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.