VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

