Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

