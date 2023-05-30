Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTWV opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.16. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $773.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.