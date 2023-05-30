Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $165.48 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.