Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 212.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

