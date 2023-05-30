VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.
