VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VerifyMe Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

