VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 106,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

