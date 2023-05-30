Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
