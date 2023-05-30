Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

