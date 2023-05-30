VRES (VRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,352.07

VRES (VRS) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $78.50 million and $2,352.07 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,859.65 or 1.00021024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02784142 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,271.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

